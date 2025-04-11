Posted: Apr 11, 2025 2:35 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2025 2:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, supporting its mission to enable young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential.

The donation will help fund the Boys & Girls Club summer programming in both Bartlesville and Dewey. These programs focus on academic enrichment, STEM learning, career exploration, healthy lifestyles and social-emotional development, helping prevent summer learning loss while fostering growth and resilience.

Arvest local bank President David Nickel and business development representative Cory Snelson presented the check to Jason Barta, executive director and Beth Beard, director of development.

“It is a privilege to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Nickel said. “The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville has enriched the lives of young people in our community for 70 years. With the added club in Dewey, this impact has grown and continues to reach kids who need it and who thrive from their involvement.”