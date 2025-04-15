Posted: Apr 15, 2025 2:08 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2025 2:08 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly stalking a victim and violating a protective order.

49-year-old Christopher Curry was charged on Tuesday with stalking in violation of a court order.

According to an investigator with the District Attorney's Office for Washington and Nowata Counties, on April 8, Curry was allegedly appearing in court for a protective order hearing. Curry allegedly made multiple phone calls from a private number to the victim during the morning hours before the hearing.

Curry later allegedly saw the victim in the parking lot of the courthouse, and pointed at the victim's car. Once the victim exited the vehicle, Curry allegedly approached the victim and began talking to them.

Curry also faces felony charges of domestic abuse involving the same victim from an incident in March. He has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 1994.