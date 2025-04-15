Posted: Apr 15, 2025 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2025 3:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $10,000 donation to the Tri County Tech Foundation to support scholarships for young adults in the area.

Arvest Bank local president David Nickel and Arvest Wealth Management trust officer Eric Cook presented the check to Kim Smith, Chief Administrative Officer & Tri County Tech Foundation Executive Director, and Champagne Kane, Foundation Coordinator.

The mission of the Tri County Tech Foundation is to remove barriers to success for all Tri County Tech students, ensuring all students have access to quality training today for a skilled tomorrow. The gift from the Arvest Foundation will contribute toward this goal and students' pursuits of obtaining a technical degree.

"It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help students achieve their educational aspirations," Nickel said.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their generous support," Kane said. “This scholarship will make a real difference for students, helping them get the training they need to succeed and become the workforce leaders of the future.”