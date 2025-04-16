Posted: Apr 16, 2025 8:13 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2025 8:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Nowata man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly possessing cocaine in his vehicle.

27-year-old Christian Cooper was charged on Wednesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, transporting a container of an intoxicating beverage, driving with a license suspended and driving with a defective vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 16 around 1:45 a.m., Cooper was allegedly driving along Hensley Blvd. with a defective tail light. When a traffic stop was performed, Cooper allegedly told the officer that his license was suspended.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found two bags of cocaine that weighed three grams total, and an alcoholic beverage that was allegedly within reach from the driver's seat and still fresh.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, Cooper was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Nowata for driving with a suspended license.