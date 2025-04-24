Posted: Apr 24, 2025 3:15 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2025 3:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nowata High School Senior Adasyn Hayes has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for April, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Hayes is an active member of FFA, serving as Nowata's vice president. She is also a member of National Honor Society chapters at Nowata and Tulsa Community College, where she is concurrently enrolled. Hayes gives back to the community via service to multiple organizations

Hayes plans to go to the University of Arkansas and major in poultry science and minor in ag education. She says she wants to become a poultry nutritionist to develop her own poultry feed to help farmers nationwide.

Hayes will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.