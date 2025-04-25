Posted: Apr 25, 2025 9:37 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2025 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

Representatives John B. Kane and Judd Strom joined us in studio and Senator Julie Daniels joined us by phone for CAPITOL CALL on KWON Friday morning powered by Phillips 66

Rep. Judd Strom, provided a review of some House matters saying, "We talked about the teacher pay scale from 25 to 35 years and more legislative oversight over agency rules." He added, "We're getting down to the end on a lot of these things where lawmakers have legislation that they're really trying to get through this final spot"

Rep. John B. Kane talked about the state budget saying, "We'd hoped to get some time with the full Senate leadership and budget team this week to really start hammering some things out. Schedules didn't quite align because like you say, everybody is awfully busy, but we do have this set up for Monday and I'm really excited because we know where we want to go. We just have to get everybody in the room and I think we will see, I think we'll see some real progress that I thought was going to happen this last week, but now I believe it's going to be this week, but it's an exciting, exciting moment."

As for the week's activites in the Senate, Senator Julie Daniels said, "My floor leader team has been meeting, going through what looks like now just over 330 House bills that have passed Senate committee, building our first agenda for Monday afternoon." She added, "But just as the two representatives have said, there's now a lot of back and forth between the Senate and the House and individuals. I've had senators calling me this morning, giving me information, asking me, do I know this? Do I know that? So it's just that time of year that if things can change in a minute, now they can change in a matter of seconds. So you just have to try and stay on top of it."

We announced on the program that Rep. Strom and Senator Hicks have been awarded the legislator of the year award for the Oklahoma military which came about thanks to House Bill 1243

Strom said, "It was one of the bills that we did, this was a small, I think pretty easy bills. The only bill that was on the floor of the house yesterday, and it just said that our Oklahoma military can extend to guard members, the opportunity to, to attend career tech, you know, get a, get a marketable skill while they're in there. Pretty simple deal."