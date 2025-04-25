Posted: Apr 25, 2025 12:46 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2025 12:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

32-year-old Austin Johnson was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 20, Johnson allegedly grabbed the victim by their neck and held them against the wall. Johnson allegedly put his hand around the victim's neck and began choking them.

Police officers allegedly noticed red marks on the victim's neck.

Johnson is also facing felony charges from 2023 of child abuse.