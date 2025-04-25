Posted: Apr 25, 2025 1:10 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2025 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Gateway First Bank will have a new CEO beginning May 1st. They have announced President of Gateway First Bank's Banking Division Kyle Hubbard will serve in that role. Hubbard will also serve as one of the Board of Directors.

Outgoing CEO Scott Gesell had this to say on the qualities Hubbard will bring to the position:

"Kyle brings a wealth of experience and energy to the position. His past accomplishments and values make him the right person to help lead Gateway into the future."