Posted: Apr 28, 2025 9:35 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

Summer is coming and Bartlesville Kiwanis getting reading for it with their annual kid's catch and release fishing derby and the opening of Sooner Jr Golf for the season.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jim Swezey with the Bartlesville Kiwanis announced that Sooner Jr. Golf opens for the year this Friday evening. Jim said, "Sooner Jr. offers the best miniature golf experience in Bartlesville. Our holes are built and maintained for tournament level play or for an outstanding evening of family fun."

It's been a hit with families in Bartlesville since 1951. The Kiwanis Catch and Release Fishing Derby set for Saturday, May 10, at Jo Allyn Lowe Park on Price Road.