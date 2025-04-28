Posted: Apr 28, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 9:46 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the final time in April on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

After the storms last week caused lots of damage to the county, the board officially proclaimed the storm damage as a disaster

The threshold of damages for the county to receive additional funding is $44,000.

In additional business in the meeting, the commissioners also opened bids for asphalt, road materials and a one-man patching truck. The commissioners also approved ODOT claims for two different tributaries at Lightning Creek.

The board announced that Oklahoma Home and Education Week will take place between May 4 to May 10.

Additionally, it was announced that the secretary for Nowata County has resigned.