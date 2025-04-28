Posted: Apr 28, 2025 9:59 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 9:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department will be honoring officers who have fallen in the line of duty. The event will take place at noon on Wednesday, May 14th at the Bartlesville Police Department. There will be a moment of silence, remarks from leaders in the community and from those within the department.

Chief Kevin Ickleberry had the following to say on the importance of honoring our fallen officers:

“We are proud to host this important event as a tribute to those who gave their lives protecting our community. Their courage and commitment to public safety will never be forgotten.”

Community members are invited to the upcoming event. For more information, call 918-338-4050.