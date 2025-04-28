News
Posted: Apr 28, 2025 1:58 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 1:58 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Second Degree Burglary
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a gardening tool from a residence.
43-year-old Troy Burke was charged on Monday with second degree burglary.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 26, Burke allegedly entered a residence through an enclosed patio. Burke was allegedly observed on video footage taking a weed eater from the residence and left with the tool in his possession.
Burke will appear in court again on May 2 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.
