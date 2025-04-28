News
Nutrition Department Looking to Purchase New Building
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was discussion to purchase a building in Fairfax that would be used for the nutrition department.
Nutrition Director Jeanie Howerton had done some research and said two sites would be ideal for her needs. The only issue is that District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright is hearing his citizens aren't wanting such a building.
District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explained if they were to buy a building for the nutrition department, they would have to put in even more money just to get the building up to code.
Howerton added she is hoping to speak with the mayor of Fairfax and see if the City would donate a lot to the nutrition department. The Board took no action on the agenda item.
