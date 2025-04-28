Posted: Apr 28, 2025 3:01 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2025 3:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank is partnering with Pop’s Daylight Donuts for a special fundraiser on Wednesday, April 30 from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A portion of all proceeds from the morning sales at Pop’s Daylight Donuts will be donated to Arvest Million Meals, directly supporting Mary Martha Outreach. Pop’s is located at 4107 Nowata Rd.

In addition, Mary Martha Outreach will receive all monetary donations made at any Arvest location in Bartlesville and Dewey through May 31. Branches are hosting weekly fundraising events. Donations may also be made using the Arvest GO app.

Mary Martha Outreach provides food, clothing, and crisis aid to the people who need them most in Bartlesville and northeast Oklahoma. For more information, CLICK HERE.

“The Arvest Million Meals campaign has been helping provide critical support to our local individuals and families who struggle to put food on the table,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region. “We are proud of what we’re able to accomplish when we come together as a community to help make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma ranked fifth among the most food-insecure states in the nation based on average rates from 2021-2023. More than 7.2 million children in the U.S. lived in food-insecure households where both children and adults experienced food insecurity.

For more information about Million Meals and our local food partners, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.