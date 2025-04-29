Posted: Apr 29, 2025 9:11 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2025 3:52 PM

Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson

A former Bartlesville City Councilor is working to get a current Bartlesville City Councilor recalled.

Quinn Schipper, who describes himself as a civic-minded Bartian who values sensible local government, tells Bartlesville Radio the he is the point person for a citizen-led petition to recall Ward 1 City Councilman Tim Sherrick from the Bartlesville City Council.

Schipper said, "The Bartlesville City Council is nonpartisan, meaning councilors are to represent all Bartlesville citizens impartially, regardless of political affiliation, religion, race, age or gender." Schipper added, "Ward 1 City Councilman Tim Sherrick made it abundantly clear at the April 7, 2025, City Council meeting that he is strictly partisan when he shamelessly claimed his political party represents 67% of Bartlesville voters – to the estrangement of everyone else."

According to Schipper, "Sherrick only represents an extremist minority faction that comprises less than .5% of all registered voters." Schipper contends that Sherrick and his handlers repeatedly attempt to impose their partisan platform politics on a nonpartisan council, and therefore on the citizens of Bartlesville. Schipper pointed out, "When, also on April 7, he (Sherrick) crassly questioned the mayor’s religion, the packed council room erupted spontaneously into loud booing."

Schipper is recruiting anyone who can help collect 1,000 petition signatured in Ward 1 (ONLY WARD 1 REGISTERED VOTERS CAN SIGN THE PETITION).

https://www.facebook.com/recallsherrick. From that page, the citizen-led group gives instructions and other information regarding the recall progress.

Schipper said the RECALL SHERRICK initiative complies with the Bartlesville City Charter, the county and state election boards, and legal guidance. C anvassing is underway, and signatures are already being collected.

Sherrick responded to a voice mail left Tuesday afternoon seeking comment. Sherrick adamently denied he is an extremist and said he is not being "handled" by any other group. He claims the majority of those who voted in Ward 1 support him and his views

Sherrick says the controversy over him questioning Mayor Curd's religion was a "clumsy" attempt to make a point

Sherrick did not apologize for the comments.