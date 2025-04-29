Posted: Apr 29, 2025 12:37 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2025 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

This year's Sizzlin' Summer Series at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville is starting on Friday, May 16th. Pawhuska native Luke Christenson will headline the show at 7 p.m. There will be a bouncy house, cornhole tournament, along with food and beverage available for purchase.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. This is the first of many such events to be held this summer at Unity Square.