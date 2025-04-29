Posted: Apr 29, 2025 1:52 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2025 1:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly possessing meth.

40-year-old John Beaver was charged on Monday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Beaver was allegedly caught at a grocery store concealing a soda bottle. The bottle was allegedly consumed inside of a bathroom in the back of the store.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Beaver was searched before being transported to the jail. Police allegedly found a glass pipe, three syringes and a black container. The contents inside the items allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.