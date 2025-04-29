News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 29, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2025 2:05 PM
Osage County Dump Day a Success
Ty Loftis
Osage County held a free dump day on Saturday and citizens were able to dispose of certain items at county barns across the area free of charge. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said his crews had a constant flow of traffic and thanked the City of Skiatook for assisting in the endeavor.
All three districts took part in Saturday's event. This is an event that Osage County puts on each fall and spring.
