Posted: Apr 29, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2025 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County held a free dump day on Saturday and citizens were able to dispose of certain items at county barns across the area free of charge. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said his crews had a constant flow of traffic and thanked the City of Skiatook for assisting in the endeavor.