Posted: Apr 29, 2025 6:56 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2025 6:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dozens of residents and city leaders gathered Tuesday evening at the Bartlesville Public Library to celebrate Eva Aparacio's U.S. citizenship.

Eva is a graduate of the library's Citizenship Program and was recently granted U.S. citizenship through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

The library's Executive Director Kiley Roberson praised the program for the successful results and welcomed Eva as a fellow U.S. citizen

Mayor Jim Curd and all City Council members attended Eva's celebration. The mayor says the library's program to help immigrants receive their U.S. citizenship is one that shows great results. Curd also congratulated Eva on her accomplishment

Associate District Judge Russell Vaclaw provided remarks as well. You can listen to Eva's full citizenship celebration below.

Listen to "Eva Aparacio's Citizenship Celebration 4-29-2025" on Spreaker.