Posted: Apr 30, 2025 9:41 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2025 9:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Water Utilities Department will begin testing and flushing fire hydrants on Sunday, May 4.

According to a news release, the department tests and flushes fire hydrants on an annual basis to ensure that they are in proper working order.

The process will be completed in sections. In some areas, work will be conducted at night to avoid disturbing businesses during hours of operation. Night flushing will be conducted between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Daytime testing will be from 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

During the flushing process, some discoloration of water may occur. The water department says residents should use caution when laundering clothes.

The first areas to be flushed include

Zone 5 (Partial): (NIGHT FLUSHING) May 4 – 5, 8:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. Northern city limits going south to 11th Street, from the railroad tracks going east to Cherokee Avenue.

Zone 5 (Partial): (DAY FLUSHING) May 7 – completion 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Northern city limits going south to 11th Street, from Cherokee Avenue going east to the Caney River.

Zone 3: May 8 - completion (M-F) from 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Frank Phillips Boulevard south to Sand Creek, from railroad tracks going west to city limit.

Zone 7: May 12 – completion (M-F) from 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. the northern city limits going south to Frank Phillips, from Washington Blvd. west to the Caney River.

Crews will continue to move through the city until all fire hydrants have been tested and flushed. Updates will be posted as flushing moves throughout the city.