Nathan Thompson

Area lakes are at their highest levels in several years after multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms have moved through Green Country.

Hulah Lake is more than 11 feet above normal and Copan Lake is over 5 feet above normal levels.

Birch Lake is nearly 9 feet over normal, Oologah Lake is 8 feet higher than normal and for the first time in years, Skiatook Lake is almost 5 feet above normal.

Hulah and Copan lakes feed the Caney River through Bartlesville. However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not yet opened the dams’ floodgates. As of Wednesday, the Caney River in Bartlesville is more than 5 feet below flood stage.

