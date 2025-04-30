Posted: Apr 30, 2025 10:48 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2025 11:18 AM

Tom Davis

SUNFEST Bartlesville 2025, Oklahoma's biggest backyard picnic, returns to Sooner Park May 30, 31, and June 1.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Trey Stumpff and Tina Knight announced the theme for SUNFEST 2025 is "Hometown Heroes" as they salute police, fire, and EMS professinals. They also announced that SUNFEST's platinum sponsors this year are DSR and ConocoPhillips.

Trey Stumpf said, "Kid Fest part is just as important as the fest itself because this is where the little people feel like they're included. A pair of family movies will be featured. Friday night's movie is "Kindergarten Cop" and Saturday night movie is " The Incredibles 2" and both are sponsored by Truity Credit Union."

Glow Fest is back. Tina said, "The kids love it. They're dancing out there. They're getting that paint all over them and they're having a blast doing it. That's what it's all about."

Trey said that Sunfest Summer Shine Car, Truck, and Bike Show sponsored by Patriot Auto Group brings out some of the most impressive rides from Bartlesville and the surrounding areas.

The Sunfest Marketplace was a huge hit last year. Tina said, We wanted to grow a little bigger, and we did. And I'm telling you, it really filled that whole area up. She added, "We actually took over some other areas, and this year we're taking over a few more areas. Good thing we got plenty of real estate out there at Sooner Park. The look on Charles' face was interesting when I said, I need more land."

How successful was last year's SUNFEST? Maria Guss with Vist Bartlesville provided some information to SUNFEST saying that over 30,000 people attendedthe three-day event last year.

Trey announced the Main Stage lineup. Kicking it off on Friday, May 30th on Mainstage, is Robbie Bell and then Steve Sutherland and the Red Bud Band. The headliner for Friday night is a new artist to us from the Oklahoma City area. Her name is Tori Ray.