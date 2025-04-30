Posted: Apr 30, 2025 1:56 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2025 1:56 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

32-year-old James Connine was charged on Wednesday with domestic abuse by strangulation, malicious injury to property, disrupting an emergency call and breaking and entering a dwelling.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Connine allegedly entered the residence where the victim was located and began to argue with them. The victim allegedly called the police and made contact with dispatch when Connine allegedly took the phone out of the victim's hand and threw it on the ground.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Connine allegedly started throwing items at the victim. Connine then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground and placed his hands around the victim's neck. Police allegedly observed red marks on the victim's neck.