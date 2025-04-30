News
Broken Arrow Woman Charged With Assault and Battery
A Broken Arrow woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly punching a minor in the face.
43-year-old Brooke Longaberger was charged with domestic abuse by assault and battery.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Feb. 17, 2023, Longaberger was allegedly witnessed punching a minor victim in the face.
A warrant was issued for her arrest in March 2023.
Longaberger will appear in court again on May 14 at 9 a.m. She posted a $5,000 bond.
