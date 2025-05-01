Posted: May 01, 2025 10:15 AMUpdated: May 01, 2025 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the 27th Annual The Good, The Bad, and The Barbecue charity event benefiting Elder Care on Saturday, May 10, 2025, hosted by Robert Hughes and family at the Hughes Ranch.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Michael Colaw, Elder Care Development Director, and Julie Merciez, Event Chairperson, invited everyone to join them in celebrating with great food, fun, and dancing, and as always, we’ll have our amazing silent and live auctions.

Michael urged those thinking of attending to get their tickets soon as the event is nearly sold out. Tickets are just $100 for an evening of great food and fun. Julie suggested getting the upgrade to the VIP experience for $500 to fully enjoy the royal ranch treatment. This includes the Patron Party and all the merchandise for the event.