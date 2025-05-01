Posted: May 01, 2025 12:27 PMUpdated: May 01, 2025 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday morning, crews discovered that a patch made to the Lake Waxhoma Dam in 2021 was failing.

On Thursday, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said crews for the county were beginning to make the necessary repairs to fix the problem in the short term, but added they need to find the solution for a long term fix.



Roberts continued to stress there is no need for concern as crews work to fix the issue.