Posted: May 01, 2025 7:33 PMUpdated: May 01, 2025 7:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

Wesleyan Christian School Senior Natelyn Fuller has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for May, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Fuller is a member of the National Honor Society since her freshman year, enrolled in the LPN nursing bridge program at Tri County Tech and starred as Mary Poppins in the school's production. She is passionate about her faith and service to the community

Fuller will attend Indiana Bible College to study missiology and worship, with plans to serve in the mission field and bringing medical help to those who need it most.

Fuller will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.