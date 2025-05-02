Posted: May 02, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: May 02, 2025 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan woman is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly threatening and assaulting someone.

59-year-old Alyce Bishop was charged on Thursday with assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Dewey Police Department, on April 18, Bishop allegedly pushed the victim and spat in the victim's face. Bishop allegedly threatened to kill the victim in their sleep.

Bishop has a previous assault and battery charge from 2016 that she pled guilty to.