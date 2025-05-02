News
Nowata Co. Roads Closed Due to Flooding
Nowata County Emergency Management gave an update on Friday on road closures due to flooding.
According to a Facebook post from Nowata County Emergency Management, the intersection of NS 420 and EW 27 is impassable. NS 421 between EW 25 and EW 26 is also closed.
The flooding is due to rising water at the Oologah Lake dam, as the dam is not releasing any water.
