Posted: May 02, 2025 2:41 PMUpdated: May 02, 2025 2:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata County Emergency Management gave an update on Friday on road closures due to flooding.

According to a Facebook post from Nowata County Emergency Management, the intersection of NS 420 and EW 27 is impassable. NS 421 between EW 25 and EW 26 is also closed.