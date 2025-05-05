Posted: May 05, 2025 12:36 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 12:39 PM

A former Bartlesville Public Schools coach and paraprofessional was one of eight people killed in a tragic head-on wreck in Franklin County, Kan, on Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms Wayne Walls died in the fiery crash that also took the lives of two Tulsa high school students, one from Booker T. Washington and the other from Union High School.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 169 and Virginia Road in rural Franklin County. That's around an hour southwest of Kansas City.

Bartlesville Public Schools spokesperson Granger Meador says Grand Mental Health counselors will be available to support students and staff.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.