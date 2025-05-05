Posted: May 05, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 1:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest announced Monday that Brandy Robles has been promoted to Local Trust Manager of the Bartlesville and Tulsa markets with Arvest Wealth Management.

Robles has served as a Trust Officer with Arvest Wealth Management since December 2021. In December 2022, she completed the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor designation from the American Bankers Association, at which time she was promoted to Vice President.

In addition to her new management and mentoring role, Robles will continue to help her clients navigate the process of setting up a new estate plan or updating an old plan to meet current and future needs. She also serves as a fiduciary on behalf of her clients in the administration of their trusts, estates, guardianships, charitable trusts, investment accounts, and IRAs.