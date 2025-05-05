Posted: May 05, 2025 1:50 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 1:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

29-year-old Jason Close was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on May 2, the victim allegedly attempted to make an emergency call when Close took the victim's phone.

Close allegedly grabbed the victim, threw them to the ground, climbed on top of the victim and allegedly placed his right hand on the victim's throat.