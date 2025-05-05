Posted: May 05, 2025 3:15 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, it was brought to the Board's attention as to the poor conditions the evidence room is in at the sheriff's office. Investigator John Cummings explains to the Board what is happening.

Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier has tasked Cummings with adding a building that would house evidence, not only now, but in the future, as evidence in homicide cases must be kept forever. Cummings has spoke with several vendors in the past few months and has been able to get a few bids on a building that the Osage County Emergency Management Department could also use.