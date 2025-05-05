News
Osage County
Posted: May 05, 2025 3:15 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 3:16 PM
OCSO Evidence Room Needing an Overhaul
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, it was brought to the Board's attention as to the poor conditions the evidence room is in at the sheriff's office. Investigator John Cummings explains to the Board what is happening.
Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier has tasked Cummings with adding a building that would house evidence, not only now, but in the future, as evidence in homicide cases must be kept forever. Cummings has spoke with several vendors in the past few months and has been able to get a few bids on a building that the Osage County Emergency Management Department could also use.
District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright used to work in the sheriff's office and expressed his desire to get moving on this project.
Cummings has received two informational bids so far, but a motion was made to go out for a formal bid on Monday.
« Back to News