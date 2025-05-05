News
Nowata Students Protest Release of Thad Hewitt
Brian McSweeney
Around 40 students from Nowata High School gathered on Monday to protest the release of softball and girl's basketball head coach Thad Hewitt.
Hewitt, originally from Nowata, was hired as the head coach of Nowata's softball and girl's basketball teams in 2022. He was released in late April of 2025.
The Nowata Public Schools Superintendent's Office declined to comment on Hewitt's release.
