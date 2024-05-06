Posted: May 05, 2025 7:35 PMUpdated: May 05, 2025 7:43 PM

Ty Loftis

May 6th, 2024 is a day that will be etched into those who live in the Barnsdall community forever. Homes were destroyed and businesses were either ruined or shutdown.

Coming out of the storm, the motto was, "Barnsdall Strong." Somebody embodying that creed is Dan Ravelette, as his family lost everything in the storm, but was grateful for the immediate outpouring of support following the storm.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley wasn't immune from destruction, as he lost his home, but Kelley continued to fight for his town, even when the going got rough. Kelley talks about the top cleanup priorities one year removed from the tornado.

Kelley acknowledges that this past year has been difficult, but says it has also been a reward because he has been able to help members of his community that he cares about.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says while cleanup efforts are being made, FEMA is making it difficult to make long term repairs.

Roberts went on to say that while the cleanup of Bird Creek won't be easy, a solution on how to go about doing it must be met, something that again goes back to FEMA.

Following the storm, Ravelette's family lived in his sister's fifth wheel, but he had every intention of re-building a home in Barnsdall. Not long ago, a four bedroom modular home had been put up where their daughter and her husband can also stay, as their home was also destroyed.