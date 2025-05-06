Posted: May 06, 2025 10:13 AMUpdated: May 06, 2025 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

International Cultural Exchange Services ( ICES) is an international nonprofit student academic and exchange organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and cultural understanding.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Thomas Lowery, Regional Developer for ICES said, "We are a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about offering quality and affordable student academic and exchange programs for international and American students."

ICES has been around since 1991. Thomas explained, "Young people participate in student exchange programs for various reasons. They want to experience another culture, become more mature, meet international friends and improve their language abilities."

He said that American families, and Oklahoma families in particular, participate with the desire to share their homes and lifestyles, broaden their knowledge of other cultures and encourage better world relations. Local schools are eager to participate in youth exchange for the many benefits their students receive by interacting with other students from around the world.