Posted: May 06, 2025 10:37 AMUpdated: May 06, 2025 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Hominy has issued its latest update regarding the water issues affecting the town.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality states that for the precautionary water boil issue to be lifted, certain turbidity and chlorine levels must be met. The City of Hominy says those have not yet been reached.

Bottled water is still being distributed at Friends Rd and Highway 99 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.