Posted: May 06, 2025 11:14 AMUpdated: May 06, 2025 11:14 AM

Tom Davis

The Sooner High School Class of 1975 is gearing up for its class reunion on May 16 and 17 and they're inviting all Sooner alumni to join in the fun.

Appearing on Community Connection, David Reddout with the Sooner High Class of 1975 shared details about the weekend's events. The festivities will kick off Friday evening, May 16, with a Class of ’75 gathering at Hillcrest Country Club, where classmates will reconnect and share memories.

The celebration doesn’t stop there. On Saturday, May 17, the reunion expands to include all Sooner High School alumni for an “All Classes Reunion.”

The day starts with a free self-guided tour of Sooner High School from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Later, the festivities move to Sooner Park on Madison, where from 1 to 3 p.m., the park’s bandshell will come alive with music from The Scrubs.

The Saturday event is open to all Sooner High School graduates and free to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, enjoy the live music, and grab a bite to eat from food trucks on-site. The concert is sponsored by the Class of ’75.

“It’s a great chance to relive some memories and reconnect with old friends,” Reddout said.