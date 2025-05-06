Posted: May 06, 2025 2:41 PMUpdated: May 06, 2025 2:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $6,000 donation to the Washington County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WCSPCA).

The donation's funds will help support the WCSPCA's 60th anniversary “Spay it Forward” initiative, which will spay 60 dogs and 60 cats in just 60 days. All animals will come from low-income households within Bartlesville city limits.

The goal of this endeavor is to prevent unwanted litters, reduce intake pressure at the shelter, and bring the community together around a humane and sustainable solution.

Arvest local bank president David Nickel presented the check to WCSPCA CEO Tonya Pete.

“We are happy to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Nickel said. “The Washington County SPCA continues to find solutions to reduce the intake of unwanted animals at the shelter.”

"We are incredibly grateful to the Arvest Foundation for supporting our Spay It Forward initiative,” Pete said. “Their generosity helps us take proactive steps to address pet overpopulation and support the families who need it most. Together, we’re creating real, lasting change for animals in our community."

The vision of the WCSPCA is to create a community where all dogs and cats have a safe and loving home. Its mission is to provide shelter and medical care for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals while actively promoting suitable animal adoptions and transports and collaborating with other animal assistance groups.