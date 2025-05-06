Posted: May 06, 2025 3:44 PMUpdated: May 06, 2025 3:44 PM

Ty Loftis

A little more than a month ago, the Board of Osage County Commissioners were shown a presentation from Invex, a company that helps collect infrastructure data for towns and counties across the state.

As an example, following a storm, county workers in each district would be able to take a photo of a bridge or culvert that needed to be worked on or replaced and that would be logged for everybody in the district to see. This is something that was revisited on Monday and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said he was interested in pursuing an agreement with the company for $9,500 annually.

District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson wasn't interested in using the product because his district covers the most road miles in Osage County and he believed using the technology would take that much longer for them to tend to the needs of the county. Talburt argued it wouldn't take them that long to use the app.