Posted: May 07, 2025 3:57 AMUpdated: May 07, 2025 3:57 AM

Chris Freund

Spears Manufacturing announces a major expansion to their Caney facility during last night's city council meeting.

Jeff Collins of Spears Manufacturing says the expansion will be beneficial for the city and surrounding area.

The expansion also includes over 180 new jobs to be created over the next five years, along with a second railroad spur to ship and receive more product to their plants nationwide.

Caney City Administrator Andrea Sibley says it's a good deal for all parties.

Spears will also cover the cost of connecting to the city's water and sewer. The industrial revenue bonds and property tax exemption for the new building were approved by a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Butts voting against.

The latest Caney City Council meeting can be viewed here.