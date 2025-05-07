Posted: May 07, 2025 11:38 AMUpdated: May 07, 2025 11:38 AM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's City Employee Advisory Committee has named another employee of the month. This time, the honor goes to Neighborhood Services Officer Ike Imaro. He was nominated by one of his fellow employees who had this to say of Imaro in his nomination letter:

"For years, Ike Amaro has been using his translation services to help the city and the public. He helps to translate for permits and and other code enforcement issues at the front desk."

Amaro will get eight hours of special vacation time, a gift card and $25 in chamber bucks.