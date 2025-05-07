Posted: May 07, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: May 07, 2025 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly assaulting someone.

41-year-old Eddie Dentmon was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by assault.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 3, Dentmon allegedly got into an argument with the victim. The victim allegedly locked Dentmon out of the residence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Dentmon allegedly broke a garage window to enter the residence and held his fist up in a threatening manner at the victim.