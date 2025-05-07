Posted: May 07, 2025 2:49 PMUpdated: May 07, 2025 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Upon taking office, Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier discovered just over $352,000 that his office might be able to use, as the money was sitting in an account and slowly accumulating over time. These funds had been approved by voters as part of a bond election to maintain, operate and operate the jail.

At the time, the funds were to be held back to enforce the sales tax, but Perrier discovered it wasn't necessary to continue enforcing that sales tax, as the State of Oklahoma now enforces that. Knowing that his office could use the funding, he asked District Attorney Mike Fisher for an opinion and here is what Fisher said on the matter.