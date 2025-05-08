Posted: May 08, 2025 10:53 AMUpdated: May 08, 2025 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Hominy has received results from the initial water sample tests. Chlorine levels are within the acceptable range to meet the criteria set by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. In order to lift the voluntary boil order, these tests must show the same favorable results on Friday. Results should be known on Saturday morning. The first sample was taken on Tuesday.