Posted: May 08, 2025 3:20 PMUpdated: May 08, 2025 3:23 PM
United Way Celebrates 2024 Campaign, Recognizes Agencies for Tornado Recovery Efforts
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Regional United Way celebrates another successful fundraising year and is planning the goals and priorities for the next campaign.
In 2024, BRUW set a goal of raising $2.4 million for their partner agencies in Nowata, Osage and Washington counties. The organization was able to get to just under $10,000 by raising $2.39 million.
BRUW President/CEO Lisa Cary says she last year's goal was ambitious, and she is proud of the community for stepping up.
The fundraising goal for 2025 will be announced at the end of summer.
Cary and Board President Robert Reeves also reflected on the past year for United Way. Reeves recognized two partner agencies with the special Live United Award in recognition of their response efforts to the May 6, 2024 tornado.
Other Award Winners
Groundbreaker Award: ConocoPhillips
Cornerstone Award: Phillips 66
Pillar Award: Truity Credit Union and Quik Trip
Foundation Award: ChevronPhillips and Arvest Bank
Spark Award: BlueSky Bio
Volunteer Award: John Saltsman
Volunteers of the Year: Jenny Brown and Karen Leinen
Outstanding Board Member: Pam Crawford
Rising Star Grant Recipients
Agape Mission
Boys & Girls Clubs of Nowata
CASA of Northeast Oklahoma
Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts
Eldercare
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
Lighthouse Outreach Center
Martha's Task
Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach
Nehemiah Community Development
Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center
Veterans Connection Organization
Westside Community Center
Young Scholars of Bartlesville
Youth & Family Services
