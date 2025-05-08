Posted: May 08, 2025 3:20 PMUpdated: May 08, 2025 3:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Regional United Way celebrates another successful fundraising year and is planning the goals and priorities for the next campaign.

In 2024, BRUW set a goal of raising $2.4 million for their partner agencies in Nowata, Osage and Washington counties. The organization was able to get to just under $10,000 by raising $2.39 million.

The fundraising goal for 2025 will be announced at the end of summer.

Cary and Board President Robert Reeves also reflected on the past year for United Way. Reeves recognized two partner agencies with the special Live United Award in recognition of their response efforts to the May 6, 2024 tornado

Other Award Winners

Groundbreaker Award: ConocoPhillips

Cornerstone Award: ​ Phillips 66

Pillar Award: Truity Credit Union and Quik Trip

Foundation Award: ChevronPhillips and Arvest Bank

Spark Award: BlueSky Bio

Volunteer Award: John Saltsman

Volunteers of the Year: Jenny Brown and Karen Leinen

Outstanding Board Member: Pam Crawford

Rising Star Grant Recipients

Agape Mission

Boys & Girls Clubs of Nowata

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma

Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts

Eldercare

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

Lighthouse Outreach Center

Martha's Task

Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach

Nehemiah Community Development

Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center

Veterans Connection Organization

Westside Community Center

Young Scholars of Bartlesville