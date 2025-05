Posted: May 08, 2025 7:47 PMUpdated: May 08, 2025 7:47 PM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to the 2025 Class of Wesleyan Christian School.

The broadcast of the commencement exercises was carried on KWON Radio Thursday night as nearly 20 seniors were handed a diploma.

The Valedictorian was Trey White and the guest speaker was History Teacher Colton Fredrick.