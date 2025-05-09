Posted: May 09, 2025 9:17 AMUpdated: May 09, 2025 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest is proud to celebrate the 15th year of our Million Meals initiative, which helps raise awareness and money to feed the hungry in our communities. In many parts of our region, just $1 can help provide up to 5 meals to feed someone in need. With your help, we hope to make an even bigger impact in year 15!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Arvest Executive Vice-Pesident Whitney Doolin said, "We're three fourths of the way there. We've raised over twelve thousand dollars for Mary martha Outreach right here in Bartlesville." She added,"We have a few weeks to go. Our goal is to get to a little over sixteen thousand. And so we're right on target."

Whitney reminded everyone that if you haven't made that donation yet, Arvest would love for you to come by and make one in any of their locations in Bartlesville or Dewey. And of course, you can make a donation on your Arvest Go app as well.

Whitney said,"We also have a food partner in Nowata called Fishes and Loaves. If you make a donation in our Nowata branch, the money stays right there in Nowata as well."

Whitney reminded us of what Misty WIshall with Mary Martha Outreach said about not getting the donations that they've received previously: They're about they're down 75 percent in their donations.

Whitney said, "That food shortage is really critical to them right now. And we know that here in Oklahoma, we're fifth in the nation in food insecurities. And so there are a lot of people who are trying to make that decision. Do I pay rent? Do I buy food? Do I pay for prescriptions or do I buy food? And so we want to be able to ease that stress level for them so that they don't have to make those decisions. They can go and Misty Wishall and her team over at Mary Martha can take really good care of them and help provide some meals so they don't have to make those hard decisions."