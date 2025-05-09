Posted: May 09, 2025 9:55 AMUpdated: May 09, 2025 9:58 AM

Ty Loftis

A Texas pastor who is facing five felony charges of lewd or indecent acts to a child was seen in Osage County Court on Friday and a preliminary hearing date was set for Thursday, September 4th at 9 a.m.

Robert Morris founded a megachurch in Southlake, Texas and an affidavit accuses Morris of touching a minor victim's private parts in a lewd or lascivious manner on five different occasions from December 1982 to January 1985.

In December of last year, a multi-county grand jury met and indicted Morris on the charges. The statute of limitations is generally seven years, but State Attorney General Gentner Drummond contends the statute doesn't apply to non-residents of Oklahoma who commit a crime in the state.

Morris declined to comment on the case.