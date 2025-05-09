News
Posted: May 09, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: May 09, 2025 1:37 PM
City of Hominy Employee Charged With Stealing From City
Ty Loftis
An Osage County man is facing a felony charge of embezzlement after the Hominy Police Department learned that he had allegedly been stealing city owned property.
In late March, the Hominy Police Department learned Jesse Garrett, who worked for the City of Hominy at the time, had been stealing property, so investigators opened an investigation. Evidence was gathered and it was discovered Garrett stole around $4,000 in property and pawned it off. Furthermore, it is alleged Garrett used some electrical supplies at his residence and used City gas in his personal vehicle.
On Wednesday, April 2nd, officers conducted a traffic stop on Garrett and he was booked into the Osage County Jail. He posted a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on Thursday, June 12th.
