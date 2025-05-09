Posted: May 09, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: May 09, 2025 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County man is facing a felony charge of embezzlement after the Hominy Police Department learned that he had allegedly been stealing city owned property.

In late March, the Hominy Police Department learned Jesse Garrett, who worked for the City of Hominy at the time, had been stealing property, so investigators opened an investigation. Evidence was gathered and it was discovered Garrett stole around $4,000 in property and pawned it off. Furthermore, it is alleged Garrett used some electrical supplies at his residence and used City gas in his personal vehicle.